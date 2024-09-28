Siddaramaiah’s video praising Governor’s role goes viral

Even as the Karnataka Congress government strongly objected to the functioning of the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, a video of the Chief Minister appreciating the Governor’s role during the BJP government in 2011 is being widely circulated.

In the old video, Mr. Siddaramaiah is heard saying: “The President of India is the Constitutional head of the country. Governors work as representatives of the President. The Governor’s responsibility is to ensure that the State government works under limits of the constitution.” Further, he says: “The Governor exercises his powers and cautions the State government when it goes wrong and takes action.”

During the press conference on Saturday, Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy played the video of Mr. Siddaramaiah and exposed the “double standards” of the Congress leader.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had in 2011 defended then Governor Hansraj Bharadwaj’s actions against the then BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa. The Governor had sanctioned prosecution of Mr. Yediyurappa. Then the UPA-II government led by Manmohan Singh was ruling at the Centre. Now, Mr. Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues have staged several protests against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot opposing his actions against the government and the Chief Minister. The government has also decided to provide information to the Governor only after the approval of the subject in the Cabinet.