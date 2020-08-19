Siddaramaiah’s remarks sign of frustration: BJP

BENGALURU

Launching a counter attack on Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah for his tweet that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were trying to use D.J. Halli violence to topple Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the BJP on Wednesday described such remarks as a sign of his frustration.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah’s desperate attempt to drive a wedge in the BJP and the government is a sign of his frustration,” said BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik.

Mr. Karnik said: “The fact that he has chosen to launch a diatribe on the BJP almost on a daily basis indicates that he is not only rattled on crucial issues raised by the BJP but also has something to hide.”

Referring to the decision by the erstwhile government led by Mr. Siddaramaiah to close cases against hundreds of PFI and SDPI workers, he said: “It is because of this moral, legal and administrative support extended by the Congress that the PFI and SDPI workers are going on a rampage.”