Karnataka

Siddaramaiah’s remark on Savarkar draws ire of BJP workers in Kodagu

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced the wrath of BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Kodagu during his visit to flood-affected sites in the district on August 18, 2022. 

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced the wrath of BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Kodagu during his visit to flood-affected sites in the district on August 18, 2022.  | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced the wrath of BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Kodagu during his visit to flood-affected sites in the district on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The immediate trigger for the protest was Siddaramaiah’s recent criticism of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and his politics. Mr. Siddaramaiah had recently remarked that Veer Savarkar had written mercy petition to the British seeking pardon and release from imprisonment and had made little contribution to the freedom struggle.

Also Read
Savarkar portrait row: Shivamogga City police register seven FIRs so far

The BJP workers not only waved black flags at Mr. Siddaramaiah and shouted slogans but also displayed the portraits of Veer Savarkar. There were attempts to gherao the vehicle in which Mr. Siddaramaiah was travelling but the police foiled any such bid. However, the workers managed to get past the police cordon and one of them threw a poster through the car’s window asking Mr. Siddaramaiah to ‘’go back’’.

Mr. Siddaramaiah visited some of the flood-affected regions in the district and later inspected an embankment wall near the DC’s office in Madikeri, which is on the verge of collapse.

Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperation S.T.Somashekar, who is in Mysuru, lashed out at Mr. Siddaramaiah’s timing of the visit. He said Kodagu district had been affected by heavy rains and flood for almost 15 days but Mr. Siddamaraiah had not bothered to visit then. ‘’Now that the floods have receded and the government has also distributed relief, he is out there for reasons best known to him,’’ said Mr.Somashekar.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Mysore
Related Articles
Shivamogga returning to normality
BJP cadres rally behind Savarkar, chide opponents for sullying the freedom fighter
Savarkar portrait row: Shivamogga City police register seven FIRs so far
BJP leader challenges Congress, says party will erect Savarkar statue in Udupi
Shivamogga’s communal tension triggers political spar
Shivamogga continues to reel under tension as another incident of attack takes place in Bhadravathi
Savarkar portrait row: SDPI members booked for disrupting govt event in Mangaluru
One more assault case in Shivamogga, this time from Bhadravathi
Savarkar portrait row: Pillion riders on two-wheelers prohibited in Shivamogga
Savarkar portrait row: Shivamogga police shoot at accused in murder case
Issue about Savarkar being raised to disturb peace: Sunil Kumar
Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga as tension grips city
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 3:44:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/siddaramaiahs-remark-on-savarkar-draws-ire-of-bjp-workers-in-kodagu/article65782729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY