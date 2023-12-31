Siddaramaiah’s remark on Rahul Gandhi as PM face shows his mindset towards Dalits: Karnataka BJP

December 31, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - KALABURAGI

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister after the Lok Sabha elections, BJP State spokesperson Chalavadi Narayanaswamy hit out at Mr. Siddaramaiah terming him as “anti-Dalit”

“Though the leaders from other political parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have proposed All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for Prime Minister in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah was trying to create rumblings within the party by saying Mr. Gandhi would be the PM face.

Though the CM projects himself as a pro-Dalit leader, his statement clearly shows he is an anti-Dalit who leaves no stone unturned to defeat Dalit leaders within the party,’‘ he said in Kalaburagi on December 29.

Mr. Narayanaswamy accused the Congress’ high command of using Mr. Siddaramaiah to make such statements against Mr. Kharge. When the INDIA bloc parties proposed Mr. Kharge for PM candidature, it was not digested by the Congress high command, Mr. Narayanaswamy said while addressing a press conference.

“I welcome INDIA bloc parties’ decision on proposing Mr. Kharge’s name for Prime Minister, but the leaders of the grand old party themselves do not wish a Dalit becoming PM face; at least now Mr. Kharge would have realised the “pathetic mindset” of the Congress party, the Congress party has used Mr. Kharge to woo Dalit voters.” Mr. Narayanaswamy opined.

Development has come to a standstill

The Siddaramaiah-led government in the State has failed to take off even after Seven months, he claimed, saying that all the development works have come to a standstill soon after the Congress government came to power.

Exuding his confidence in BJP winning more seats in Lok Sabha, Mr. Narayanaswamy asserted that the BJP will again form the government after the election.