Siddaramaiah’s Mysuru residence sealed

Journalists’ association premises in Mysuru also sealed and fumigated as Mr Siddaramaiah had taken part in a meet-the-press programme

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) sealed the residence of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mr Siddaramaiah at T K Layout and sanitised the premises since he had stayed overnight during his visit. The family members, relatives and the staff who had come in contact with the senior Congress leader are to remain in home isolation.

The premises of Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) on Tyagaraja Road was sealed for fumigation after participated in a meet-the-press programme organised by the association on July 30.

After Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted on Tuesday morning that he had been tested positive and admitted to hospital on doctors’ advice as a precaution, the office-bearers of the MDJA contacted the authorities who made arrangements for fumigating the premises. The press conferences scheduled on Tuesday were cancelled.

Meanwhile, the MDJA has urged the journalists who had come in contact with the former CM to go into self-quarantine as a precaution.

MDJA General Secretary Lokesh Babu said he had contacted Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar who advised all those present during the media interaction programme to remain in home quarantine.

A swab test was arranged on Wednesday for the participating journalists and the list of 42 journalists, photographers and TV cameramen had been sent to the Department of Information of Public Relations in Mysuru for making the arrangements.

When Mr Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru, he was met by a group of farmers and progressive leaders at his home and presented a memorandum. Party leaders and many followers had accompanied the leader in his itinerary.

Local leaders, including some legislators, were present during the media interaction programme at the journalists’ association.

In his tweet, Mr Siddaramaiah has requested all those who had come in contact with him to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves.

The former CM had also addressed a press conference in Mandya recently along with his party leaders. The anxious local leaders and his followers have prayed for his early recovery.