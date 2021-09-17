Karnataka

‘Siddaramaiah’s interest in temples questionable’, says MP

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has questioned the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his “newborn interest’’ in temples.

Addressing media persons here on Friday Mr. Simha launched a broadside against Mr. Siddaramaiah and said that he was just trying to gain political mileage out of the temple demolition incident.

It is pertinent to note that Mr. Siddaramaiah had aired his concern over the demolition of the Mahadevamma temple at Hucchagani village in Nanjangud and had criticised the government for it.

If Mr.S iddaramaiah was genuinely interested in temples and Hindu deities, he would not have celebrated Tipu Jayanti, remarked Mr. Simha. In the run up to the 2018 Assembly elections he tried to divide the Hindu community by granting a separate religious status for Lingayats for political gains and votes and now he is talking of temples, said Mr. Simha.


