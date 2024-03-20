Siddaramaiah’s contribution to Mysuru questionable: Ashwath Narayan

March 20, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and BJP leader C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should ‘’eschew haughtiness’’ and accord more deference or respect to the Wadiyars of Mysuru given their contribution to the development of the region.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Narayan said the Wadiyars have made immense contribution to Mysuru and hence Mr. Siddaramaiah’s remarks on Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were unwarranted.

The Chief Minister had referred to Mr. Yaduveer as a ‘’BJP candidate’’ and did not acknowledge him as a ‘’raja or maharaja’’; a remark which was received positively by Mr. Yaduveer himself stating that the Constitution accords equal rights to all.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the issue refused to fade away and Mr. Narayan questioned the contribution of Mr. Siddaramaiah to Mysuru when compared to the Wadiyars. “There is no comparison and Mr. Siddaramaiah has not taken up even a fraction of the work initiated by the Wadiyars and hence, it would be in fitness of things to address them more respectfully,” said Mr. Narayan.

Continuing his tirade, the BJP leader said there was disgruntlement within the Congress over the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah with repeated talks of change in leadership thus proving that the latter was a “weak Chief Minister”, he said adding that “it is not the same Siddaramaiah of 2013”.

On the BJP-JD(S) ties, Mr. Narayan said there was no confusion and all leaders, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, will campaign across the State.

Referring to the prospects of Mr. Yaduveer, he said his victory was assured and the incumbent MP Pratap Simha was also campaigning hard. On the perceived anger among the Vokkaligas to which Mr. Simha belongs on being denied ticket, Mr. Narayan said the Wadiyars pledged their family silver and jewellery to raise funds to build the KRS dam and even the Vokkaligas are aware of it and will vote for Mr. Yaduveer. “Similarly, Dr. Manjunath, who is contesting from Bengaluru rural, is popular as a people’s doctor’ and he too will secure a landslide victory,” he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.