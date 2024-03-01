GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah’s close aide Mari Gowda takes charge as MUDA chairman

March 01, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
K. Mari Gowda (right) who assumed charge as the MUDA chairman in Mysuru on Friday, was greeted by MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar.

K. Mari Gowda (right) who assumed charge as the MUDA chairman in Mysuru on Friday, was greeted by MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

K. Mari Gowda, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday, March 1, took charge as the chairman of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar greeted Mr. Gowda when he arrived at the MUDA office to assume the charge.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Gowda thanked the Chief Minister for appointing him to the post. “I have taken charge of MUDA only because of the blessing of the Chief Minister. I am his staunch follower and work according to his directions,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said the Chief Minister has asked him to do good work while being in the post and added that he would look into the issues that the MUDA has been facing and make honest efforts to work for the benefit of the city and the people of Mysuru.

Mr. Gowda said he has been with Mr. Siddaramaiah since 1983. “I was made the Mysuru Taluk Panchayat president in 1995, Mysuru ZP Vice-president in 2000 and Mysuru ZP President in 2008. Now, I have been appointed MUDA chairman. I thank the CM for considering his name for the position.”

