‘Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebration will be one-day programme’

Five lakh people expected to participate in celebrations at Davangere on August 3

Five lakh people expected to participate in celebrations at Davangere on August 3

The birthday of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be celebrated on August 3 at Davangere and it will be a one-day programme, said former Minister and MLA R.V. Deshpande, who is the honorary chairman of a five-member committee of “Sri Siddaramaiah- 75-Amrit Mahotsva”.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and other senior leaders would attend the event.

Mr. Deshpande said the committee would not hold a month-long birthday programme. It would showcase contributions of Mr. Siddaramaiah to the State. A cultural programme and an exhibition of photographs of Mr. Siddaramaiah would be organised. About five lakh people will attend the programme, he said.