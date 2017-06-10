Siddaramaiah writes to Modi on cattle trade rules

Finally spelling out the State’s official stand on the controversial new rules of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling them “unconstitutional” and warning of their “far-reaching negative impact on Indian society and economy”.

He said in the two-page letter that the move was against “the very roots of federalism” and in conflict with many State laws, including Karnataka’s own law on cow slaughter, as the Centre had not held consultations with States before arriving at a decision. He sought repeal of the new rules.

Referring to the implications of the rules on religious and cultural issues, the Chief Minister stated in the letter that PCA Act did not treat as an offence “the killing of any animal in the manner required by the religion of any community” under Section 28.

However, the new rules, “if implemented in its letter and spirit would defeat the very purpose of that section”, he said in the letter.

Mr. Siddaramaiah argued that the rules imposed “unfair and unnecessary dietary restrictions” on people of all faiths since meat was a key source of protein for the poor and the ordinary. It will also hit leather and meat industry, in turn affecting livelihoods and country’s economy.

A State subject

The recent rules framed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he said, also indirectly prohibited sale of animals outside the State, which was against the provisions of the Constitution that allowed free trade. Marketing livestock was a subject that fell under State list of the Constitution, and therefore, the rules amounted to interfering with a State subject without the consent of the State government.

“Free trade of cattle among the farmers will be badly affected by the rules,” he said. The restrictions placed on trading under the new rules would make it extremely hard for farmers to sell their unproductive cattle and “thereby further contributing to the agrarian crisis”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have already taken serious exception to the PCA rules of the Centre.

Mr. Vijayan had enlisted the support of other Chief Ministers in opposing the rules.