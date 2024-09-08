ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah won’t be changed, says MLA

Published - September 08, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah will stay Chief Minister as long as he is alive, Congress MLA Vishwas Vaidya said in Saundatti of Belagavi district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating a Ganesh Mandal in the town.

The Congress government in the State is strong. The Opposition leaders are trying to create a lot of confusion about the involvement of the Chief Minister in several issues, he said.

But all of them are baseless allegations. Mr. Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister and will function properly. He will not be changed, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All of us, Congress legislators and party workers, are solidly behind him, the young legislator said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US