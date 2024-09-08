Siddaramaiah won’t be changed, says MLA

Siddaramaiah will stay Chief Minister as long as he is alive, Congress MLA Vishwas Vaidya said in Saundatti of Belagavi district on Sunday.

He was inaugurating a Ganesh Mandal in the town.

The Congress government in the State is strong. The Opposition leaders are trying to create a lot of confusion about the involvement of the Chief Minister in several issues, he said.

But all of them are baseless allegations. Mr. Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister and will function properly. He will not be changed, he added.

All of us, Congress legislators and party workers, are solidly behind him, the young legislator said.