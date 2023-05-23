ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah will remain at the helm for entire five-year term: M.B. Patil

May 23, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau,Laiqh Ahmed Khan 5964

M. B. Patil | Photo Credit: file photo

Senior Congress leader M.B. Patil on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would remain at the helm for the entire five-year term of the government.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Desikendra Swami at Suttur Mutt, near here, Mr. Patil, who is also among the newly inducted Ministers, denied that there was any power-sharing arrangement in the State.

He ruled out the possibility of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s replacement after the Lok Sabha polls, and said there was no power-sharing arrangement in the State if the statements made by the AICC leadership was taken into account.

Mr. Patil said the new Congress government would investigate the irregularities committed by the BJP government, including corruption in various departments and scandals like PSI recruitment scam. “We will take it to the logical end,” he said.

