Siddaramaiah will continue as CM and fight legally in MUDA case: Lakshman

The Congress leadership and MLAs are behind the CM; party workers need not be depressed as Siddaramaiah will remain in power, says the KPCC spokesperson

Published - September 24, 2024 10:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman on Tuesday said Siddaramaiah would continue as Chief Minister despite the verdict of the Karnataka High Court against him in the MUDA case and added that the Congress will support and stand by him as always. All the MLAs of the Congress are with the CM and continue to back him in future, he added.

Mr. Lakshman said Congress workers and supporters and the people of the State need not worry over the fate of Mr. Siddaramaiah and added that the party leadership will stand by him and support him until he got justice.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here following the HC court verdict, Mr. Lakshman lashed out against the BJP and the JD(S) for “conspiring” to dislodge the elected government in the State, and alleged that the two parties were unable to digest Mr. Siddaramaiah becoming the CM for the second time. “The parties are jealous of his success and therefore plotting to topple the government. The BJP is dreaming of coming to power through Operation Lotus,” he alleged.

Operation Lotus

Accusing the BJP of “poaching” hundreds of MLAs in more than 10 States in the last decade and coming to power through “Operation Lotus”, he said the BJP is “power-hungry” and resorts to “MLA poaching operations”. The party is now conspiring to bring down a tall leader of backward classes, minorities and Dalits who has given five guarantees to the people of Karnataka. The BJP and JD-S are unable to digest his popularity and the guarantees, and targeting the government, he charged.

Urging the President of India to recall the Governor immediately accusing him of “obstructing” in the State’s development, he alleged that the Governor was meddling in the day-to-day affairs of the government and issuing notices almost every day, seeking explanations. He accused the Governor’s office of acting at the behest of the BJP and issuing notices.

The Congress workers and supporters need not be depressed over the verdict, he said, adding that the Chief Minister would not step down. It may be a temporary setback for him but the truth will prevail. “We will fight the 2028 polls under the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar.”

Warning the people to be cautious about the BJP and JD(S) coalition’s ‘conspiracies’, he claimed both parties were trying to reopen old cases and misuse institutions like ED and the Governor’s office to target Congress leaders. He also questioned the background of the complainants in the case against Mr. Siddaramaiah.

