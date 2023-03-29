Siddaramaiah welcomes single-phase elections

March 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has welcomed the single-phase Assembly elections in the Stateannounced by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru soon after the Election Commission announced the dates, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress party was ready for polls, but it was upto the Election Commission to ensure impartial, free and fair polls.

Alleging that that the entire election system had been corrupted by the BJP, which had given birth to the concept of “Operation Lotus”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was also possible that the BJP may indulge in electoral malpractices by misusing police and other officials deputed on election duty.

He also alleged the decision to depute 300 Income Tax officials in the State was part of the plan to tie up Congress party during the elections.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress always believes in free and fair polls as envisioned in the Constitution.

Contending that it was the ruling party that indulges in electoral malpractices like distribution of money and offering of incentives, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Election Commission should monitor it and put a stop to the electoral malpractices completely.

Dismissing former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claim that the Congress will not win more than 70 to 75 seats, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress party will come to power on its own strength by winning 120 to 130 seats.