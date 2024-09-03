‘Siddaramaiah was DyCM and CM when State government took decisions that resulted in allotment of 14 sites to wife’

Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister or the Chief Minister during a majority of the government’s decisions, which ultimately culminated in the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife, it was argued before the High Court of Karnataka on Monday.

Submissions in this regard were made on behalf of one of the complainants during the hearing of a petition by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has questioned the legality of the permission granted by the Governor for conducting investigation against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the alleged illegality in the allotment of sites to his wife.

Advocate K.G. Raghavan, appearing for social activist and complainant Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru, has pointed out that multiple land-related decisions and developments took place between 1996-99 and 2004-05, when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the DyCM, and between 2013-2018, when he was the Chief Minister, even though Mr. Siddaramaiah had not signed any documents directly related to them.

Mr. Raghavan argued that Section 7 of the PC act also deals with instances of public servant ‘using his personal influence over another public servant’ to perform illegal acts and an investigation is essential in this line as the needle of suspicion is on Mr. Siddaramaiah in the alleged illegal allotment of sites in favour of his wife.

The three acres and 16 guntas of contentious land in Kesare village in Mysuru was ‘denotified on paper’ in 1998 on an application by one Devaraju, who was not even owner of the property. However, the MUDA subsequent to his decision to ‘denotify’ this land, itself had developed sites, parks etc., on this land during 2003 as part of its Devanur 3rd Stage Layout, pointed out Mr. Raghavan.

Later, Mallikarjuna Swamy, brother of the CM’s wife Parvathi, ‘purchased’ the land from Mr. Devaraju for ₹5.8 lakh in 2004 and secured a conversion order from the then Deputy Commissioner, who took this decision after a spot inspection, even though by then the MUDA had utilised this land for development, Mr. Raghavan pointed out.

Ms. Parvathi, to whom her brother gifted this land in 2010, sought alternative sites from the MUDA in 2015 for ‘illegally’ utilising her land for the layout. In 2015, the government amended a rule to make provision for allotting 50% of quantum of acquired land as alternative sites to land owners, and in 2017 the MUDA passed a resolution to allot 14 sites to her in the well-developed Vijayanagar layout, contended Mr. Raghavan, while relating all these developments linked to Mr. Siddaramaiah holding the influential posts.

Mr. Raghavan asked whether the MUDA would have allotted 14 alternative sites to any ordinary person without verifying the details, as was done in this case, when such a claimant’s name was not at all found in the record of land acquisition.