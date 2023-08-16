Siddaramaiah warns those disturbing social harmony

August 16, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah used the occasion of Independence Day to issue a warning to those disturbing communal and social harmony. His government will not tolerate spreading false news on social media, disturbing social harmony, and acts done in the name of moral policing and communal goondaism in Karnataka, he said.

Delivering the Independence Day address at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of Karnataka, especially the youth, not to yield to “provocation by vested interests”, and to uphold the principle of harmonious life.

“We follow what Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu propagated in his poetry — Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota (peaceful garden of all faiths),” he said.

A veiled attack

The Chief Minister sent out a political message ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by promising to strengthen the new “Karnataka development model” marked by inclusiveness as opposed to a divide-and-rule policy. Unlike the State Budget, where he launched a direct offensive against the BJP, the Chief Minister resorted to a veiled attack on the BJP and its ideology without naming the opposition party.

“People of Karnataka have stood against the efforts of divide-and-rule policy. All-inclusive is our policy. Hence, people have chosen us to govern the State,” the Chief Minister said. “India belongs to all. It is a country where there is unity in diversity. We must remember this every moment. Citizens of Karnataka are convinced that peace in society is inevitable for development, and hence, rejected deliberate efforts of negative forces.”

“Hatred, violence, suspicion, revenge and intolerance are growing. Rather, there are efforts to fuel these traits. Some sections of society are producing these traits and are also projecting that these have acceptance... Only peace and harmony can ensure development. Any society marred by violence, chaos, lack of law and order nurtures poverty,” he said.

Expressing concern that despite attaining freedom, there are impediments to inclusive development, as only 10% of people had accumulated 78% of the country’s wealth, he said his government had taken up implementation of five guarantee schemes to ensure social justice in terms of accumulation of resources and their redistribution.

“We strongly believe in the premise of economist Amartya Sen that development is real freedom. Hence, we have introduced the five guarantee schemes,” he said.

On devolution of taxes

The issue of Karnataka not getting Central grants in tune with its tax collection also figured in his speech. “Karnataka is the second-highest tax paying State in India. We are paying over ₹4 lakh crore in the form of taxes and duties to the Centre. However, we are getting just ₹50,000 crore in return from the Centre. Karnataka will be the richest State if we get what we actually deserve,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s speech was followed by a cultural programme.

