Siddaramaiah warns stern action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the violence during a Ganesha idol immersion procession at Nagamangala in Mandya district is an act of miscreants which disturbs the peace and tranquillity in society.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a post on X that “our first priority is to maintain peace and order in society. Karnataka was like “a garden of peace” for all communities in the past 18 months without any riots or violence, he said and added that ruthless action would be taken against those trying to create a divide on religious grounds, regardless of their caste or religion.

He said the government had taken the clashes between two groups in the town on Wednesday night seriously. “I request the public to cooperate with us by maintaining peace and exercising restraint without succumbing to incitement,” he said.

The Home Department said there was a heated exchange of words between two groups when the idol procession by devotees from Badri Koppalu village reached a place of worship and some miscreants threw stones.

‘Do not politicise’

Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who visited the village, said the government would not tolerate attempts to disturb communal harmony in the State and would deal with those responsible strictly. The Minister urged the Opposition in the State not to politicise the incident and instead respond to it responsibly. Describing the violence as unfortunate, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said a minor incident escalated to full-blown violence but things were now under control.

The Minister said that CCTV camera footage was being analysed. Based on the evidence, those who are innocent and not involved in clashes but are in custody would be released. But there was no question of sparing those found guilty of instigating or engaging in violence, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said.

Peace meeting to be held

With regard to properties that were damaged during the clash as multiple shops were set ablaze, the Minister said the loss was being assessed. It was the government’s responsibility to ensure justice to those who had suffered loss, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar and Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi have been instructed to conduct a peace meeting with leaders of all the communities within two days.