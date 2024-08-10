ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah warns Oppn. leaders of action if their ‘wrongdoing’ is proven in ongoing inquiries

Published - August 10, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned leaders of the Opposition BJP and JD(S), allegedly involved in scams, that the government will take action against them if their “wrongdoing” is proven in the ongoing inquiries.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there were several scams in which leaders of the Opposition were involved and vowed to expose all of them.

I have revealed a few yesterday and a few more are under investigation. Once the reports are received, we will take action against whoever is involved in wrongdoing,” he said, before naming Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok among the Opposition leaders involved in “scams”.

On the allegations of the Opposition BJP-JD(S) during their padayatra and the rally here, he said, “We have decided to fight these allegations both politically and legally.”

