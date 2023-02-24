Siddaramaiah wants to know why national BJP leaders are coming to Karnataka

February 24, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Belagavi

“The BJP is inviting national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to campaign for the Assembly polls, as it seems to lack leadership in the State level,” Congress leader Siddaramaiah said in Devar Hippargi in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

He was speaking at a Praja Dhwani rally of his party.

“The State BJP leaders have no face left to show to the people. They know that they have been involved in corruption, implemented anti-poor, anti-people policies and destroyed the system of governance. Hence, they are asking leaders from New Delhi to come and speak in the State,” he said.

“I, however, wonder why the senior leaders want to come to Karnataka now? Is that only for political benefit? If they had so much concern for the welfare of the people, why did they not come when people suffered from the aftermath of heavy rain and floods?” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah questioned why Mr. Shah is asking people to give another chance to the BJP in the State. “Mr. Shah has said that they will give modern governance if they are given another chance. Does that mean that they have failed in their first term?” he said.

He criticised some BJP leaders who were accusing his government of corruption. “I will take political retirement if anybody can prove that we took commission. The BJP is steeped in corruption. Members of the contractors association have made serious allegations of 40% commission in all government works. But the Prime Minister did nothing about it. He has not even bothered to comment on it,” he said.

“The Basavaraj Bommai government is indifferent to the suffering of farmers. When lumpy skin disease killed cattle, the State was blind to the woes of farmers. The rural diary industry suffered heavily. But the government did not make good the losses. The farmers got no compensation for the death of cattle. Nor did the government launch a vaccination drive,” he said.

He reiterated his promise that if voted to power, the Congress will distribute 10 kg rice to poor families through fair price shops. He told the crowd about the Congress guarantee cards being distributed before elections. “Our party is distributing guarantee cards signed by myself and other leaders, including D.K. Shivakumar, for all the pre-poll promises we are making. You can hold us accountable for them later,” he said.

He said that the former Minister M.B. Patil had functioned effectively as Irrigation Minister. He was among the best and most efficient Ministers. He took several important steps, including filling lakes and tanks and faster implementation of old and new projects, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. He said that the Congress will spend ₹2 lakh crore on irrigation projects, if it were to come to power.

Later, at the party rally in Babaleshwar, other Congress leaders also spoke.