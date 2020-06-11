Karnataka

Siddaramaiah wants online classes banned till PU

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the ban imposed on online teaching in the State should be extended till pre-university (PU) education.

Speaking to reporters here, he welcomed the State government’s move to ban live online classes for students up to Class 5. “Let the ban be extended for classes up to PU,” he suggested.

Replying to questions on the demand for halving fees in private educational institutions, the former Chief Minister said the government should take a suitable decision on the issue in view of the pandemic and added that Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar must come up with measures, in the interest of parents and schoolchildren, over the reports of private schools hiking fees.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government should desist from taking any hasty decision on the recommencement of schools and colleges in the State and suggested putting off the reopening till October.

On the issue of conducting online classes for children, he said there was a big difference between online classes and teaching in classrooms. Hence, it was not advisable for the institutions to run live online classes for schoolchildren.

