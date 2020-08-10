Siddaramaiah wants Ministers to urge PM to visit flood-hit areas

Remarking that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally woken up to review the flood situation, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that Karnataka Ministers should urge him to personally visit flood-hit areas in Karnataka.
Taking to twitter to express his views just before the video conference of the Prime Minister with the flood-hit States on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister should also send a team to conduct an extensive survey to assess the damage due to floods.
“I welcome the decision of @PMOIndia @narendramodi to discuss about flood issues with ministers of Karnataka govt,” he said.
“He had not even tweeted about Karnataka floods when it happened last year. He has finally woken up now and I appreciate it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.
He also maintained that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had briefed the Prime Minister last year about the damages due to floods only till August. He had not reported about the damages witnessed during September-October, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged and urged the Ministers to appraise the Prime Minister about this and seek higher compensation.
Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah has alleged that the agriculture package announced by the Prime Minister on Sunday was an old one which had already been announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May 2020.
“Now our Publicity Minister of India @narendramodi has announced it again,” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted.
“We were seeing UPA schemes being rebranded. But now their own schemes are being re-announced,” he said.
