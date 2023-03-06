Siddaramaiah vows to oppose RSS till his last breath

March 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday vowed to oppose the RSS till his last breath.

Speaking after welcoming a total of 38 BJP leaders and workers from Varuna Assembly constituency, who joined the Congress at a function in T. Narsipur on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he opposed the RSS because the organisation was “against equality of all people”.

He said he does not oppose RSS merely for political reasons, but on ideological grounds. “As long as I am alive, I will oppose the RSS. Whether I am in power or out of it”, he said.

he contended that the BJP was opposed to the Constitution given to the people of the country by B.R. Ambedkar with the aim of removing social and economic inequalities in the society.

Making a distinction between Hindu and Hindutva, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the latter promoted Sanathana Dharma and Manuvada. The RSS and Hindu Mahasabha, which “opposed the Constitution”, were in favour of a Constitution that was based on Manusmriti and Chaturvana system, he said adding that they wanted shudras and dalits to remain at the lower end of the caste hierarchy.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said even he was a Hindu, born to Hindu parents, and worshipped a Hindu deity in his village temple, but BJP leader C.T. Ravi calls him as “Siddaramulla Khan”.

He said the RSS opposes whoever was against them and the Sanathan Dharma. “Babasaheb Ambedkar was opposed to it. So am I”, he said.

Earlier, former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa addressed the gathering and sought to know why Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot failed to act against Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan, who had allegedly called for ‘finishing’ Mr. Siddaramaiah just like erstwhile ruler of Mysore Tipu Sultan was killed.

Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) R. Dhruvanarayan, Varuna MLA Yathindra, Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar and other leaders including 90-year-old former MLA Srinivasaiah were also present on the occasion.