Siddaramaiah visits landslide site on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, questions quality of work by NHAI

Siddaramaiah instructed Chief Secretary to write to Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on the quality of work executed by NHAI

Published - August 03, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited Doddathappale village on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH-75) near Sakaleshpur, the site of repeated landslips, and questioned the quality of road widening work executed by the National Highway Authority of India and steep cutting of hillocks at 90 degree to widen the road.

He wanted to know if soil test was conducted before taking up the work and also wondered if the quality of work was compromised to reduce the expenditure. The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajanesh to write to the Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, in this regard.

Repeated incidents of landslips at Doddathappale has obstructed the movement of vehicles on Bengaluru - Mangaluru highway, a major infrastructure corridor connecting the capital and the coastal region.

Later, Mr. Siddaramaiah visited Harle village in Sakleshpur taluk, where a portion of Harle-Nadahalli road swept away in a landslip last week.

100 houses at Wayanad

The Chief Minister also announced that the State government will construct 100 houses for the victims of flood in Wayanad of Kerala.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and assured him all necessary assistance to provide relief for the floods victims. The government would construct 100 houses for the victims. The place and cost of the houses would be decided later, he added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, Hassan MP Shreyas Patel, MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and other officers.

