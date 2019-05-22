Siddaramaiah violating coalition dharma: State JD(S) chief

With hours left for the results of the Lok Sabha elections to be announced, cracks within the ruling coalition partners in Karnataka appear to have widened with JD(S) State president A.H. Vishwanath hitting out again against Chief of Coalition Coordination Committee (CCC) and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Vishwanath, who supported senior Congress leader R. Roshan Baig’s remarks against Mr. Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, told The Hindu that the latter had “failed miserably” in discharging his responsibility as CCC chief and Mr. Baig’s outbursts were only a reflection of the reality.

When asked about his silence for over a year and his sudden outburst as the coalition completes one year, Mr. Vishwanath said: “We waited for nearly a year hoping that Mr. Siddaramaiah would set things right in the CCC. But, he failed in taking the party leaders into confidence.” He sought to know the validity of CCC in the absence of State unit presidents in Congress and JD(S).

As chief of CCC, Mr. Siddaramaiah should have brought together both parties and implement the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) that was agreed upon. “So far, I have not understood the framework of CMP. How can he expect party workers and leaders to fight a joint battle against BJP?” he observed. “Under the present circumstances, I do not know what the definition of coalition dharma is,” he said.

However, he argued that the stability of the government would not be affected by bickering in the coalition. “Neither the bickering nor the outcome of the polls will affect the coalition government. Mr Kumaraswamy has a knack for handling the pinpricks of the Congress and he will complete his term.”

Former CM’s reply

Meanwhile, refusing to react to the comments, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the issue would be taken up in the coordination committee meeting since Mr. Vishwanath belonged to the JD(S).