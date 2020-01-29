Siddaramaiah vacates ‘Cauvery’

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday vacated the government bungalow ‘Cauvery’ where he was living for over six years.
B.S. Yediyurappa, after taking over as Chief Minister in July 2019, had requested for the bungalow. The bungalow being close to ‘Krishna’, the home office of the Chief Minister, is more convenient for Mr. Yediyurappa’s stay, the Chief Minister’s office said.
Mr. Siddaramaiah took a few months to vacate ‘Cauvery’ as repairs were under way at the alternative residence allotted to him at Kumara Park, which was earlier occupied by JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, said sources. Mr. Siddaramaiah had stayed in this bungalow before he shifted to ‘Cauvery’.
