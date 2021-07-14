Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka government to hold legislature session in Belagavi

Bengaluru

14 July 2021

Citing rules, former Chief Minister says a session should be called in July

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has urged the BJP government to convene the Karnataka legislature session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to discuss COVID-19 management, financial situation of the State, vaccination drive and allegations of corruption.

The Congress leader wrote to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri on July 14 saying, as per sections 3 and 4 of the Karnataka Conduct of Government Business in the State Legislature Act, 2005, a session should be called in July.

Referring to the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress leader said there is still no information from the government regarding steps taken to handle the potential crisis. He also accused the government of not providing sufficient amount of relief to those affected by floods in the last two years and alleged it has totally sidelined the farm sector.

Citing rules, he said at least four legislature sessions should be held in a year – 15 days in January, 20 days in March, 15 days in July and 10 days in November.

The government convened a session for 31 days in 2020, and for 20 days in 2021.

The Congress leader alleged that after the BJP came to power it had not conducted a session in the border district of Belagavi.

The session was not held in Belagavi owing to floods in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020.