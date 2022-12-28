HamberMenu
Siddaramaiah urges govt. to scrutinise draft Bill by advocates

December 28, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged the government to vet the draft Bill prepared by the Advocates’ Association related to their security by the the Law Department in a bid to bring it before the legislature.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Assembly, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Advocates’ Association that had been demanding protection for them had prepared a draft Bill in this regard, involving legal experts. He urged the government to let the Law Department take up the draft Bill for scrutiny so that it could be brought before the legislature. He pointed out that advocates had staged a protest in Belagavi to draw the government’s attention on their demand.

