Siddaramaiah unable to tour affected areas

Former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has expressed his inability to tour flood-hit areas of the State as he is recuperating from cataract surgery.

In a message on Twitter, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Doctors have advised travel restrictions as I had undergone cataract surgery few days back because of which I could not go to Badami to assess flood situation. My son, Yathindra, is visiting the flood-affected areas in Badami to ensure if adequate first-aid measures are taken,” the former Chief Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted to say that he was suffering from fever and hopes to visit flood-hit areas once he recovers.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the State government was not able to deal with the flood situation and implement relief measures since there was no council of Ministers.