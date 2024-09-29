Siddaramaiah told not to participate in Dasara celebrations in view of corruption charge

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of corruption and an FIR has been registered against him. Such a person should not participate in Dasara celebrations, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah should resign immediately and face investigation, Mr. Joshi said.

“Dasara is sacred for all of us. It will not be proper for someone facing corruption charge to inaugurate it or participate in it,” he said.

He demanded that Lokayukta Additional Director-General of Police M. Chandrashekhar should tender a public apology for using what he called unparliamentary language against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“He has insulted the Minister by calling him a pig. It shows his arrogance. The State government should immediately take action against the officer,” Mr. Joshi said.

“The officer would not have been using such words if he had any knowledge of service and conduct rules. He should immediately apologise. We cannot tolerate such abusive language and bad words being used against a people’s representative, especially a Union Minister. It will be viewed seriously,” he said.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy has never used such abusive language against anyone, including the officer. Addressing the Union Minister in such insulting language is the height of arrogance. The officer will pay a price for this,” Mr. Joshi said.

He said that the Congress government has failed to control officers. “The way they are behaving is a mirror to governance in the State. It will prove to be a problem for the State government. The officers should realise that parties in power keep changing and they need to be careful and watch their words,” he said.