Siddaramaiah to visit Mysuru

December 07, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be on a two day visit to Mysuru from December 8.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the Bhageeratha Bhavan in Hadinarumole, Kanaka Bhavan in Mallarajayyana Hundi and a health centre in Suttur village on December 8 before staying overnight in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 9, Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to inaugurate a bridge at Maraluru, a new milk refrigeration plant at Siddaramanahundi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Community Hall at Indavalu in T. Narsipur taluk.