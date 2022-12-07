  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Siddaramaiah to visit Mysuru

December 07, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be on a two day visit to Mysuru from December 8.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the Bhageeratha Bhavan in Hadinarumole, Kanaka Bhavan in Mallarajayyana Hundi and a health centre in Suttur village on December 8 before staying overnight in Mysuru.

On December 9, Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to inaugurate a bridge at Maraluru, a new milk refrigeration plant at Siddaramanahundi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Community Hall at Indavalu in T. Narsipur taluk.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.