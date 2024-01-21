GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah to visit Kodagu to launch developmental programmes

District secretary has told officials to prepare proposals for essential works and submit them during the CM’s visit; measures to be taken for securing ‘GI’ tag for Coorg honey

January 21, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting Kodagu on January 25 to participate in the launch of various development works.

In view of the visit, district officials have been asked to prepare proposals for works that are essential for the district, and submit the reports. In this connection, secretary in-charge of Kodagu district N.V. Prasad held a meeting with officials in Madikeri on Saturday. He also reviewed the progress of various development works.

Mr. Prasad asked the officials to prepare a proposal for establishing a law college in Kodagu as the district currently lacks one.

Under a programme, law graduates belonging to SC/STs will get a financial assistance of ₹10,000 a month for a period of two years. However, no graduates from Kodagu are available for availing the benefit, said Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Shekar. The official brought this to the notice of the Secretary.

When District Surgeon Nanjundaiah said there is no college for physiotherapy courses in Kodagu, the secretary asked him to submit a proposal.

During his visit, Mr. Siddaramaiah will inaugurate a KSRTC depot in Kushalnagar and also launch various development works. The heads of various departments shared details on the programmes scheduled in their respective departments that are going to be launched. Indira canteens will also be launched.

An official from ITDP said Kodagu has 11 ashram schools, nine hostels, one Morarji Desai School and one Eklavya Model School. In total, 1,500 students are studying in these schools. After SSLC, a hostel for the students under ITDP was necessary, he added.

Honne Gowda’s suggestion was considered by the secretary who asked him to submit a proposal in this regard.

He also sought land for landless tribals in every GP.

The deputy director of the Department of Horticulture was asked to explore the possibilities of securing a GI tag for honey that is marketed under the name ‘Coorg Honey’. It’s an initiative of the farmers’ consortium and the matter will be discussed with the group, the DD told the meeting.

The district secretary also collected details on the progress of the guarantee schemes, including Shakti, and others.

