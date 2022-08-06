Karnataka

Siddaramaiah to visit house of Congress worker who died in road mishap

Congress workers and supporters arrive to take part in the 75th birthday celebrations of Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Davangere on August 3, 2022.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the house of the Congress worker who died in a road accident while returning from the leader’s 75th birthday celebrations in Davangere held on August 3.

Mr Siddaramaiah will visit the house of deceased party worker Fasihuddin, 51, in Halaganahalli village of Periyapatna taluk on August 7 to pay condolences.

A statement from the Congress said former Minister and party MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan had announced a compensation of ₹ 5lakh to the bereaved family.

Mr Khan’s assurance to extend financial assistance to the bereaved family came after the party’s Mysuru district unit President B J Vijaykumar explained to him that the deceased was a poor man and his wife and children faced an uncertain future. The former minister has also assured to come to the aid of the family when they are in need in the future.

Mr Khan is scheduled to visit Halaganahalli on August 17 and will hand over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the Congress worker’s family on Mr Siddaramaiah’s behalf, said a statement by the Congress party.

No garlands

Meanwhile, Mr Vijaykumar has appealed to the residents of Halaganahalli against garlanding, shouting slogans or felicitating Mr Siddaramaiah during his visit to the village to pay condolences.

He called upon the residents of the village to share the grief of the bereaved family and give them courage and strength to face the future.


