Siddaramaiah to unveil MMCRI’s centenary logo on August 29

August 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The logo of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, one of the country’s oldest colleges, will be unveiled here on Tuesday, August 29.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unveil the logo and a brochure on the celebrations which are expected to be year-long with alumni from across the world converging in Mysuru during the celebrations that lasts till next year, to be part of the historic occasion.

The Chief Minister will also be inaugurating the restored burns ward on the K.R. Hospital premises and also MRI scan at the Radiology Department.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C Mahadevappa, Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh and Minister for Medical Education Sharanaprakash Patil will be present.

The programme will be held at the Library Building of the MMCRI at 1:45 p.m.

As the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute is gearing up for the centenary celebrations, a special grant has been sought from the Centre for marking the historic occasion. Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, had recently urged the Centre for financial assistance to the MMCRI for the celebrations and also for the construction of an OPD block on the premises of K.R. Hospital, the teaching hospital of MMCRI.

MMCRI is the 7th medical college in the country and the first in Karnataka to attain the centenary feat. The college and the hospital are housed in heritage buildings constructed nearly 100 years ago during the rule of Mysuru Maharajas.

The restoration of the heritage hospital buildings is underway at a cost of ₹89 crore and they would be ready before the centenary event.

Thousands of students, doctors and patients and outpatients visit the hospitals and restoration is being done to ensure that the structures are strengthened and restored to their past glory.

