Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday, more than a year after their previous meeting.
According to sources in the former Chief Minister’s camp, the two had met on January 18 last year and the COVID-19 situation had prevented any further meeting between the two.
While speculation over the meeting within the party pertained to a planned AHINDA convention using the Kuruba Sangha platform, sources said that such a convention was opposed by several leaders within the Congress. “As the Congress Legislature Party leader, he cannot get into a convention like that,” a source said.
Sources close to Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was no specific meeting agenda and it was only a courtesy call. When asked if the issue of confusion in the Youth Congress polls could crop up, the source said, “Since there is no agenda for discussion, anything could crop up for discussion.”
