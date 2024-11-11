 />
Siddaramaiah to launch projects in Mysuru today, tomorrow

Published - November 11, 2024 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch a slew of projects in Mysuru on a two-day visit on November 12 and 13, Tuesday and Wednesday.

He will arrive at H.D. Kote at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, and take part in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised by the H.D. Kote and Saragur Taluk Nayaka Sangha at pre-university college grounds. Mr. Siddaramaiah will visit a school for tribal children at Udbur hamlet at 3.30 p.m. It will be followed by an interaction with adivasi people at Kerehadi at 3.45 p.m.

On Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for a slew of projects of the Department of Higher Education and Department of Collegiate Education at Maharaja PU College grounds at 10.30 a.m. He will then leave for Sosale in T. Narsipur taluk at noon, where he will inaugurate various other projects, and also lay the foundation stone for new projects at Harohalli village in Morarji Desai Model Residential School. The Chief Minister will depart from T. Narsipur for Bengaluru by road at 5 p.m.

