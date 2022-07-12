Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Malingaraya Kalyan Mantap in Yadgir on July 14

Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: File photo

Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly will inaugurate the newly constructed Malingaraya Kalyan Mantap at Mallalli village on July 14. Before that he will also unveil the Sangolli Rayanna statue established at Kirdalli village in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district.

The Kalyan Mantap was built from MLA Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur’s LAD funds [₹56 lakh], Vishwanth Neelahalli, president of District Kuruba Sangha has said.

Around 30,000 people are expected to take part in the 75th birthday celebration of Mr. Siddaramaiah which is scheduled on August 3.

Congress party workers, followers of Siddaramaiah, community people and also leaders will participate in the programme to bless their leader, he said.

Bheemanna Meti, Channakeshavgowda Banatihal and others were present.