Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Advocates’ conference in Mysuru on August 12

August 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the State-level Advocates’ Conference at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday, August 12.

Organised by Karnataka State Bar Council, Bengaluru, and Mysuru District Bar Association, the two-day conference is expected to attract not only advocates from different parts of the State, but also legal luminaries including judges of High Court and Supreme court.

Preparations were underway to put up the dais, stages and pandals, besides making seating arrangements for the participants. Food courts, temporary toilets and CCTV cameras were also being put up at the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had earlier worked as an advocate, is scheduled to inaugurate the conference at 11 a.m. Judge of the Supreme Court Justice A.S. Bopanna, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chairman of Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil will be the chief guests for the inaugural programme.

While Chairman of Karnataka Bar Council Vishala Raghu H.L. will preside over the programme, Judge of Karnataka High Court and Administrative Judge of Mysuru district Justice K. Somashekar, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Public Works Satish Jharkiholi, Advocate General of Karnataka K. Shashi Kiran Shetty and Vice Chairman of Bar Council of India S. Prabhakaran will be guests of honour.

With thousands of legal professionals expected to visit the city to attend the two-day conference, accommodation in hotels and lodges in Mysuru is reportedly fully reserved.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president Narayan Gowda said the two-day advocates’ conference on August 12 and 13 also coincides with an extended weekend, starting from second Saturday on August 12, Sunday on August 13 and Independence Day on August 15.

Rooms are fully booked not only in hotels, lodges, Clubs and Government Guest Houses, but also Kalyana Mantaps, he said.

Mysuru Advocates’ Association President M. Mahadevaswamy and other office bearers visited the Hotel Owners’ Association premises to discuss reservation of rooms for the Advocates’ Conference. The list of rooms in various hotels was shared with Advocates’ Associations across the State and rooms had been booked at a concessional rate based on the request of the Advocates’ Association representatives, Mr. Gowda said.

Mr. Gowda said the Hotel Owners’ Association wholeheartedly welcomes the advocates visiting the city for the conference from different districts and taluks of Karnataka.

He said Mysuru had more than 10,500 rooms including the ones on the Ring Road and extension areas of the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.