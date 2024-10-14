ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah to hold meeting on demand for Panchamasali 2A reservation on Friday

Published - October 14, 2024 09:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seer of the Kudalasangama Peetha Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami says that it will be organised at the CM’s residence at noon

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting in Bengaluru to deliberate on the issue of 2A reservation for the Lingayat Panchamasali community on Friday, seer of Kudalasangama Panchamasalit Peetha Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a hurriedly called press conference here on Monday evening, the seer said that the meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s official residence at noon on that day.

The seer said that an 11-member delegation of the Lingayat Panchamasali Lawyers Association has been formed to meet the Chief Minister and apprise him of the need to include the community under 2A category of backward classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seer said that they are hopeful of the Chief Minister responding positively to their rightful demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He called upon the members of all units of the Lingayat Panchamasali community, including the lawyers association, youth  and women’s wing and elected representatives, to come to Bengaluru on Friday.

He said that their demand is that further steps should be taken based on the interim report of the socio-economic and educational survey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US