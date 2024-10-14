Siddaramaiah to hold meeting on demand for Panchamasali 2A reservation on Friday

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting in Bengaluru to deliberate on the issue of 2A reservation for the Lingayat Panchamasali community on Friday, seer of Kudalasangama Panchamasalit Peetha Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami has said.

Speaking at a hurriedly called press conference here on Monday evening, the seer said that the meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s official residence at noon on that day.

The seer said that an 11-member delegation of the Lingayat Panchamasali Lawyers Association has been formed to meet the Chief Minister and apprise him of the need to include the community under 2A category of backward classes.

The seer said that they are hopeful of the Chief Minister responding positively to their rightful demand.

He called upon the members of all units of the Lingayat Panchamasali community, including the lawyers association, youth and women’s wing and elected representatives, to come to Bengaluru on Friday.

He said that their demand is that further steps should be taken based on the interim report of the socio-economic and educational survey.