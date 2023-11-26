Siddaramaiah to hold Janata Darshan on November 27

November 26, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has made arrangements to hold the first full-fledged Janata Darshan on Monday after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took over in his second term.

While officials have been directed to be present, priority will be given to addressing grievances on the spot, a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office said on Sunday. As many as 20 counters will be established and about 100 officials will man the counters. Health officials will be deployed and precautionary measures taken. Separate counters will be set up for senior citizens and specially abled. All the grievances will be registered by teams that are being deployed.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel visited the Chief Minister’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ to monitor the final arrangements. The release said the grievances received would be segregated department-wise, and acknowledgments given. The Chief Minister would then hear grievances and direct for relief, he added.

The release said that directions had been issued to all secretaries and heads of the department to be present, and Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers of zilla panchayats, and Superintendents of Police of all districts, and taluk-level officials to be available.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy ridiculed the Janata Darshan and said that it was limited to newspaper advertisements that have been issued at the cost of tax payer’s money. “The government is lying daily in these advertisements. People of the State have not forgotten how the Janata Darshan was held during our times, and how B.S. Yediyurappa and I received petitions from people and addressed the problems,” he said.

