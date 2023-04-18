Siddaramaiah to file papers for Varuna seat today

April 18, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The stage is getting ready for a big fight in Varuna as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who returned to his home constituency from Badami, will be filing his nomination papers from Varuna on Wednesday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had represented Varuna twice in the Assembly before his son Yathindra won from the seat in 2018, is contesting only from Varuna despite his wish of fighting the polls from Kolar also which was turned down by the party high command. Mr. Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister after his victory from Varuna.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami in the 2018 elections but he won from Badami and lost to JD(S) candidate and one-time associate G.T. Deve Gowda in Chamundeshwari. The former CM had won five times from Chamundeshwari in his political career spanning over four decades.

The party workers are excited here with the former CM shifting to his home constituency. His birthplace, Siddaramanahundi, falls under Varuna.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has announced that it is his last election and expressed confidence of romping home comfortably despite BJP fielding Housing Minister V. Somanna, an MLA from Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, against him as part of the party’s strategy to give tough fight to its opponents in the Congress, including KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar in Kanakapura where Revenue Minister R. Ashok is the fray.

A grand roadshow is expected to unfold when Mr. Siddaramaiah goes to file his papers for the seat at the RO’s office in Nanjangud. Senior leaders from the district are expected to accompany Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is an aspirant for the CM’s post.

The constituency from where the former CM would be contesting had become a big debate ahead of the ticket announcement since Mr. Siddaramaiah had himself admitted that he had offers to contest from many constituencies but had expressed his wish to contest from Kolar. But the party decided to field him from Varuna and none in the Congress have been fielded from two seats in the ensuing elections.