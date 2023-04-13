HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah to file papers for Varuna on April 19

 Visits Suttur Mutt, seeks seer’s blessings;  I’ll also contest from Kolar if the party high command decides so, says the former CM  

April 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Thursday. Varuna MLA Yathindra and others are seen.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Thursday. Varuna MLA Yathindra and others are seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will be filing his nomination papers for Varuna on April 19.

Speaking to reporters after seeking the blessings of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt here, he said the party high command will decide on his contest from Kolar. “If it asks me to contest from Kolar, I will contest; otherwise I’ll remain in Varuna,” he said.

Expressing confidence in his victory in Varuna, he said, “Whoever is fielded against me, I will win. I have confidence in the people. I don’t have to worry about my opponents. The people of Varuna have decided my win.”

“My son (sitting MLA Yathindra) has already done his campaign in Varuna. Let him (BJP candidate V. Somanna) start the campaign,” he remarked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would campaign in Varuna for a day in the coming days.

The former CM had earlier said that he would come to Varuna only to file the nomination papers and his son would campaign on behalf of him.

In the changed circumstances with the BJP fielding senior leader V. Somanna, the former CM is learnt to have decided to hold a campaign session. “I will campaign at three to four places in Varuna in the coming days.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Mr. Yathindra, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Congress candidate in Chamundeshwari Mavinahalli Sidde Gowda, and others.

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate V. Somanna visited the mutt and sought the seer’s blessings.

The Janata Dal(Secular) is planning to replace its candidate in Varuna, with two heavyweights in the fray.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.