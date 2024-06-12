Siddaramaiah to convene KKRDB review meeting tomorrow

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to convene a meeting with representatives from Kalyana Karnataka region and key officials at Bengaluru on Friday, to review the progress of the region, chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Ajay Singh has said.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Dr. Singh said Ministers and legislators from the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka, the KKRDB secretary, and officials from planning section will attend the meeting.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will review the works taken up with funds allocated for the KKRDB in 2023-24, and he will also discuss the development works to be taken up in 2024-25.

Dr. Singh said that the board will also urge the State government to fill up vacant posts of teachers in primary and high schools in Kalyana Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the board will hold a meeting with legislators from all 41 constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka on June 28 to discuss ongoing works. The board will also ask legislators to prepare an action plan and submit within 15 days, Dr. Singh added.

During the last financial year, the KKRDB has taken up several initiatives to bring reforms in the education and health sector, by launching programmes titled ‘Akshara Avishkara’ and ‘Arogya Avishkara’ and allocating adequate funds.

Of the ₹3,000 crore funds sanctioned for the KKRDB last financial year, the board has allocated ₹652 crore for ‘Akshara Avishkara’ programme for taking up infrastructure works of schools and for the pedagogy related activities for improving SSLC results in the region.

“We have launched the Akshara Avishkara programme during the last academic year, and in the next three to four years the students of the region will be able to reap the benefits of the programme,” Dr. Singh reiterated.

Replying to a query, Dr. Singh said that the board has spent around ₹2,009 crore against the ₹3,000 crore released by the State government, the remaining funds would be utilised by the end of August, 2024, he clarified.

