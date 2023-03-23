ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah to contest from two Assembly segments this time too?

March 23, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears to be planning to contest from two constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections as he did in 2018.

Sources in the party said the Leader of the Opposition has sought the consent of the party high command to permit him to contest from two constituencies.

Sources said he was planning to contest either from Badami and Kolar or Kolar and Varuna. However, the party high command was yet to give its consent on the matter, sources indicated.

In 2018, Mr. Siddaramaiah contested from two seats and lost to G.T. Deve Gowda (JD-S) in Chamundeshwari constituency and narrowly won against Transport Minister B. Sriramulu by about 1,700 votes in Badami.

The 75-year-old Congress leader chose Kolar on the ground that Badami is too far from Bengaluru. Though his followers offered to buy a helicopter to visit Badami, Mr. Siddaramaiah turned down their proposal.

