Siddaramaiah to contest Assembly elections from Kolar

Putting to rest the speculation over choice of his Assembly constituency, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that he would contest from Kolar in the 2023 Assembly elections if the Congress high command allowed him to do so. He also promised to visit the constituency every week, if he gets elected, and take up comprehensive development of Kolar district.

“All the senior leaders of Kolar Congress and general public alike are insisting that I contest from Kolar Assembly constituency. I cannot reject their love. I have decided to contest from Kolar,” he announced before a big gathering of Congress workers in Kolar after holding a meeting of party leaders on Monday. He, however, said that the final decision is left to the high command. “I don’t have any special opportunity or privilege in the party. All of us have to seek high command’s permission before contesting.”

Incidentally, when he applied for party ticket late last year, he had not indicated any constituency from which he was seeking ticket. The Congress is yet to announce its candidates’ list. On the reason for Mr. Siddaramaiah choosing Kolar, party sources said that a mixed voter base in Kolar comprising a big chunk of Muslim, Dalit, and Kurubas, which if consolidated, could challenge the dominant Vokkaliga votes. “He has chosen the constituency after conducting various surveys. He is looking for Vokkaliga votes through the current legislator Srinivas Gowda, who is identified with the Congress.” For over a year now, speculation was rife in the political circles that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who currently represents Badami Assembly constituency in Bagalkot district, was in search of a safe seat to contest the 2023 elections.

While the former Chief Minister lost to G.T. Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) at Chamundeshwari, he narrowly scraped through against Transport Minister B. Sriramulu by a margin of about 1,700 votes in the 2018 elections.

Congress sources said that he was looking at contesting from Koppal, Chamarajapet, and Varuna among others that were considered to be safe seat. Mr. Siddaramaiah himself had acknowledged that his followers in nine to 10 seats were inviting him to contest. The Kolar Assembly constituency, closer to the State capital, is currently being represented by Mr. Srinivas Gowda, who has been suspended from JD(S) for his alleged anti-party activities.

“I have been elected as legislator from Chamundeshwari, Varuna, and Badami in the past. Some (BJP leaders) are spreading canards that I don’t have a constituency. When I said Badami was too far from Bengaluru, my followers offered to buy me a helicopter to visit them. All Congress leaders from Kolar have insisted that I should contest from Kolar. Mr. Srinivas Gowda has promised to work for my success,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told the gathering that erupted in joy after his announcement.

In over four decades of political career, the veteran politician has won eight Assembly elections in Chamundeshwari, Varuna, and Badami. He could be challenged by his one-time aide and two-term Independent legislator Varthur Prakash, also a Kuruba, who is seeking BJP ticket from Kolar. Mr. Prakash is expected to divide Kuruba votes. On the other, JD(S), which has completed Pancharatna Yatra in Kolar district, has announced C.R. Srinath, an influential tomato merchant, as its candidate.