Siddaramaiah to address teachers’ demands in a month

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday promised schoolteachers that the government would look into their demands, including providing designation to them as Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT) and making changes in the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules, in the next one month.

Protest held

Several government primary schools across Karnataka had remained closed following protests by the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association in Bengaluru on August 12 seeking fulfilment of their demands including designating qualified government primary school teachers appointed to teach classes 1 to 7 before 2016 as GPT and changing the C&R Rules.

Mr. Siddaramaiah held discussions with representatives of the teachers’ association and said an appropriate decision would be taken after holding discussions with Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and officials of the Department School Education and Literacy.

Representatives of the association said there were more than 40,000 graduate teachers and an order should be issued to designate teachers as GPT. The association also demanded the promotion of senior teachers as headmasters in schools on a seniority basis. The promotion of teachers to the posts of headmaster was stopped three years ago, they said.

Change in rules

The teachers demanded that an order be issued so that C&R Rules implemented in 2017 do not apply to teachers appointed before 2016.

Mr. Bangarappa, Chief Minister’s political secretaries K. Govindaraju and Nazeer Ahmed, MLC Puttanna, writer Baragur Ramachandrappa, and department officials attended the meeting.

