Siddaramaiah throws weight behind Sonia, Rahul

Throwing his weight behind Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress will emerge stronger, after the recent temporary setback, to lead the nation under their leadership.

Even as the core group of Congress’ G-23 dissidents met Ms. Gandhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a release that “all the leaders and party workers of Congress in Karnataka have complete faith in the leadership of Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Rahul and completely support them.”

He said that Congress workers should ignore false narratives and fight against conspiracies of other parties. “Party workers should have faith in Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Rahul, and completely dedicate themselves to strengthen our party,” he said.

He further said that “those who question the leadership of Ms. Gandhi should not forget the fact that she led the Congress towards victory for two consecutive terms in Lok Sabha. By opposing Ms. Gandhi, they are deceiving themselves.”