Siddaramaiah tells MLAs to work for Congress victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

August 17, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday chaired another round of meetings with Congress MLAs of five districts and told them to make all-out efforts to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in their districts.

He suggested that the MLAs take steps to reach the benefits of the five guarantees of the government to eligible families in their constituencies. Better coordination between the party and the government and better ties between the MLAs and the district in-charge Ministers topped the agenda of the meetings with legislators of Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, and Vijayanagara districts.

In the wake of the upcoming elections to the Mysuru City Corporation council, Mr. Siddaramaiah told the legislators of the Mysuru district to ensure a thumping victory for the party in the civic body polls. Discussions were also held with regard to fielding candidates and strategies to ensure victories in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

For the past few days, the Chief Minister has been holding meetings with party MLAs following a group of MLAs expressing their displeasure on the functioning of some Ministers and over the non-release of funds for the implementation of projects promised to the electorate during the 2023 Assembly elections.